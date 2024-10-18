Masimo Expands Board with New Director Appointments

Masimo ( (MASI) ) has shared an announcement.

Masimo Corporation has expanded its Board of Directors to include Timothy J. Scannell and Wendy E. Lane, bringing expertise in medical technology and corporate governance. Scannell, with a strong leadership background at Stryker Corporation, and Lane, with extensive board experience, are set to contribute significantly to Masimo’s growth strategy. Both will receive annual compensation and restricted stock units, aligning their interests with those of the company’s stakeholders.

