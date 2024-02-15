Masimo Corp Announces Board Reshuffle and Director Resignation

Masimo Corp (MASI) has released an update.

Adam Mikkelson has announced his resignation from the Masimo Corporation Board and its committees, effective February 29, 2024, due to personal reasons, with no conflicts regarding the company’s operations or policies. He has been a board member since 2016, contributing significantly to the company. Craig Reynolds will succeed him as Chair of the Audit Committee, while Bob Chapek joins the Compensation Committee and the Nominating, Compliance and Corporate Governance Committee immediately.

For further insights into MASI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.