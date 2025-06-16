Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. Expands Treasury Share Buyback Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. ( (IT:MARP) ) has provided an update.

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. announced the purchase of 2,000 treasury shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, approved in April 2025. The shares were acquired at an average price of 2.98 Euro per share, bringing the company’s total treasury shares to 73,000, which represents 1.1164% of its share capital. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

More about Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A.

Marzocchi Pompe S.p.A. is a leading company in the design, production, and marketing of high-performance gear pumps and motors. Founded in 1949 and controlled by the Marzocchi family, the company serves various sectors including industrial, mobile, and automotive. It operates entirely in Italy with production sites in Casalecchio di Reno and Zola Predosa, and maintains a presence in over 50 countries through an international distribution network.

Average Trading Volume: 4,711

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €18.83M

See more data about MARP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.