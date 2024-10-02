Marwyn Acquisition Company III Reports Profitable Year

Marwyn Acquisition Company III Ltd. (GB:MAC3) has released an update.

Marwyn Acquisition Company III Ltd. has published its annual report and financial statements for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2024, highlighting a profit turnaround with a total profit after taxation of £88,580, a significant improvement from the previous year’s loss. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, is focused on a buy-and-build strategy across diverse sectors, including Automotive, Clean Technology, and FinTech, among others. Despite not having acquired an operating business yet, the firm holds a substantial cash balance of over £10 million and is actively exploring merger and acquisition opportunities.

