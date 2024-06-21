Marvel Biosciences Secures Offering Extension

Marvel Biosciences Corp (TSE:MRVL) has released an update.

Marvel Biosciences Corp. has announced a conditional acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange for its non-brokered private placement unit offering, previously revealed on May 16, 2024. The company now has until July 17, 2024, to submit final documentation for the offering. This move signals a potential growth opportunity for investors and stakeholders in the biotechnology sector.

