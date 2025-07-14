Maruzen Showa Unyu Announces Disposal of Treasury Shares for Executive Incentives

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9068) ).

Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd. has announced a decision by its Board of Directors to dispose of 5,700 treasury shares as part of a restricted share-based remuneration plan. This initiative aims to incentivize directors and executive officers to enhance corporate value and align their interests with shareholders. The disposal involves a total value of ¥39,558,000, with shares allocated to four directors and seventeen executive officers. The plan includes transfer restrictions to ensure long-term commitment, with shares managed in dedicated accounts and subject to specific conditions for lifting restrictions.

Maruzen Showa Unyu Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics and transportation industry, focusing on providing comprehensive transportation and logistics services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 30,606

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen140.8B

