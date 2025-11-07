Maruti Suzuki’s ESG Rating Upgraded by MSCI

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Maruti Suzuki India Limited ( (IN:MARUTI) ) has issued an update.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has received an upgrade in its ESG rating from MSCI ESG Research LLC, moving from a B rating in 2024 to a BB rating in 2025. This improvement in the ESG rating reflects positively on the company’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance practices, potentially enhancing its reputation and appeal among environmentally conscious investors and stakeholders.

More about Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is a prominent player in the automotive industry, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of passenger vehicles. The company is known for its wide range of cars, from compact models to sedans, and holds a significant market share in India.

Average Trading Volume: 18,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 4832.5B INR

