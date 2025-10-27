Maruti Suzuki Schedules Q2 Earnings Call for Analysts and Investors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited ( (IN:MARUTI) ) has issued an update.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced a scheduled earnings call for analysts and investors to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26. This call, set for October 31, 2025, will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting investor sentiment and market positioning.

More about Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Maruti Suzuki India Limited is a prominent player in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on manufacturing and selling passenger vehicles. The company is known for its extensive range of cars and has a significant market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 16,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 5113.2B INR

See more insights into MARUTI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue