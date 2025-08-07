Maruichi Steel Tube Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Earnings Amid Upcoming Stock Split

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. ( (JP:5463) ) has shared an update.

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. reported a decline in net sales and profits for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. The company plans a 3-for-1 stock split effective October 1, 2025, which is expected to impact future earnings per share calculations. Despite the current financial downturn, the company maintains a strong capital adequacy ratio, indicating financial stability.

More about Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd.

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production of steel tubes. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its comprehensive range of steel tube products, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 155,565

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen268.1B

See more data about 5463 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

