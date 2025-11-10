Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. Reports Improved Profitability Amid Declining Sales

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. ( (JP:5463) ) has issued an announcement.

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a decline in net sales by 9.7% compared to the previous year. Despite the decrease in sales, the company achieved an 18.6% increase in operating profit and a 45.1% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating improved profitability. The company conducted a 3-for-1 stock split on October 1, 2025, which affected earnings per share calculations. The financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a 6.4% decline in net sales but a significant increase in operating profit by 41.4%, suggesting strategic adjustments to enhance operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5463) stock is a Buy with a Yen1433.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. stock, see the JP:5463 Stock Forecast page.

More about Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd.

Maruichi Steel Tube Ltd. operates in the steel industry, primarily focusing on the production of steel tubes. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by CEO Hiroyuki Suzuki.

Average Trading Volume: 666,243

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen314.7B

