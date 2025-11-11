Maruha Nichiro Reports Mixed Q2 Financial Results

Maruha Nichiro Corp ( (MRUHF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Maruha Nichiro Corp presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation is a leading player in the global seafood industry, engaged in the production, processing, and distribution of marine products, with a focus on sustainable practices and innovation.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Maruha Nichiro Corp reported a slight increase in net sales, reaching 536,697 million yen, a 0.9% rise compared to the same period last year. Despite this growth in sales, the company experienced a decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent, which fell by 9.8% to 12,455 million yen.

Key financial metrics revealed that operating income rose by 16.6% to 18,740 million yen, and ordinary income increased by 16.8% to 18,332 million yen. However, comprehensive income saw a significant drop, decreasing by 50.4% to 12,040 million yen. The company also announced a planned share split, which will affect dividend forecasts and basic earnings per share calculations.

Looking ahead, Maruha Nichiro Corp remains cautiously optimistic about its financial performance, with full-year forecasts predicting marginal growth in net sales and a decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

Overall, Maruha Nichiro Corp is navigating a challenging economic environment with a focus on maintaining its market position and exploring growth opportunities in the seafood industry.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue