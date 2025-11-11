Maruha Nichiro Reports Mixed Q2 Financial Results

Maruha Nichiro Corp ( (MRUHF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Maruha Nichiro Corp presented to its investors.
Maruha Nichiro Corporation is a leading player in the global seafood industry, engaged in the production, processing, and distribution of marine products, with a focus on sustainable practices and innovation.
In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Maruha Nichiro Corp reported a slight increase in net sales, reaching 536,697 million yen, a 0.9% rise compared to the same period last year. Despite this growth in sales, the company experienced a decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent, which fell by 9.8% to 12,455 million yen.
Key financial metrics revealed that operating income rose by 16.6% to 18,740 million yen, and ordinary income increased by 16.8% to 18,332 million yen. However, comprehensive income saw a significant drop, decreasing by 50.4% to 12,040 million yen. The company also announced a planned share split, which will affect dividend forecasts and basic earnings per share calculations.
Looking ahead, Maruha Nichiro Corp remains cautiously optimistic about its financial performance, with full-year forecasts predicting marginal growth in net sales and a decline in profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and market competitiveness.
Overall, Maruha Nichiro Corp is navigating a challenging economic environment with a focus on maintaining its market position and exploring growth opportunities in the seafood industry.