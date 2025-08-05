Maruha Nichiro Reports First Quarter Financial Results with Mixed Outcomes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Maruha Nichiro ( (JP:1333) ).

Maruha Nichiro Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a slight increase in net sales by 2.6% year-on-year to 263,597 million yen. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a decrease in ordinary income by 5.3% and a slight dip in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 0.6%. The company’s equity-to-asset ratio also declined from 33.7% to 31.7% compared to the previous fiscal year. The forecast for the full fiscal year anticipates minimal growth in net sales and a significant decrease in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating potential challenges ahead for the company and its stakeholders.

More about Maruha Nichiro

Maruha Nichiro Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market, operating in the seafood industry. It specializes in the production and distribution of seafood products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 216,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen161.1B

