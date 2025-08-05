Maruha Nichiro Raises Earnings Forecast Amid Strong Q1 Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Maruha Nichiro ( (JP:1333) ) has shared an announcement.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation has revised its full-year earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, reflecting an upward adjustment in operating and ordinary income due to strong first-quarter performance. This improvement is attributed to a recovery in the North American Alaska pollock market, cost reduction measures, and enhanced operational efficiency in its Marine Resources Business Segment. The company also experienced robust results in its European foodstuff distribution and Thailand pet food businesses. Despite these positive trends, profit attributable to owners remains unchanged due to anticipated fluctuations in extraordinary gains and losses.

More about Maruha Nichiro

Maruha Nichiro Corporation is a prominent player in the marine resources and processed foods industry, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on fishery, foodstuff distribution, and processed foods, with a significant presence in North America, Europe, and Thailand.

Average Trading Volume: 216,050

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen161.1B

Find detailed analytics on 1333 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue