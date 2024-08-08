Martin Marietta Materials Q2 Financial Results and Webcast

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) has provided an announcement.

On August 8, 2024, the Company released its financial outcomes for the second quarter, with further insights and non-GAAP financial measures accessible on their website. An earnings conference call, which will be webcast live, is scheduled for the same day, with a replay available for a year post-event. Details and access to this financial discussion are provided through the Company’s official website.

