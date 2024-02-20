Marsh & McLennan’s $1 Billion Senior Notes Issuance

Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) has released an update.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has entered into an agreement with several prominent underwriters to issue $1 billion in Senior Notes, split evenly between notes maturing in 2034 and 2054 with respective interest rates of 5.150% and 5.450%. The notes, offered under the company’s existing shelf registration, have sparked interest as they were successfully registered and issued, backed by the reputation of leading financial institutions. An official press release and the legal opinion from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP have been released, affirming the legitimacy of this significant financial move.

