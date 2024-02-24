Marsh & McLennan Adjusts Top Executive Compensation Packages

Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) has released an update.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has announced amendments to the compensation agreements for its top executives, effective April 1, 2024. CEO John Q. Doyle’s package includes a $1.5 million base salary, with potential bonuses up to $3.75 million and long-term incentives worth $13.75 million. CFO Mark C. McGivney’s revised compensation consists of a $1 million base salary, bonuses up to $1.75 million, and long-term incentives reaching $3 million. These changes reflect the company’s commitment to aligning executive rewards with performance and market standards.

