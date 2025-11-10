Marriott Vacations CEO Resigns, Interim Leader Appointed

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation ( (VAC) ).

On November 9, 2025, John E. Geller, Jr. resigned as President and CEO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation at the Board’s request, effective November 10, 2025. Matthew E. Avril was appointed as Interim President and CEO, bringing over 30 years of experience in the hospitality and vacation ownership industry. The Board has commenced a search for a permanent successor. The company plans to repurchase shares under its $347 million Share Repurchase Program and has postponed its planned Investor Day.

The most recent analyst rating on (VAC) stock is a Sell with a $54.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stock, see the VAC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VAC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects a challenging environment for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. The most significant factors are the mixed financial performance with high leverage and declining revenue growth, combined with bearish technical indicators. However, the stock’s valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and high dividend yield, providing some support. The earnings call further underscores the need for strategic improvements amid current market challenges.

More about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company offering vacation ownership, exchange, rental, and resort and property management services. The company operates 120 vacation ownership resorts and has approximately 700,000 owner families. It maintains exclusive relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation for developing, selling, and marketing vacation ownership products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 449,234

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.63B

