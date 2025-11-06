Marquee Resources Partners with Yantai Jinao to Advance Antimony Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Marquee Resources Ltd ( (AU:MQR) ) just unveiled an update.

Marquee Resources Limited has entered into a non-exclusive Memorandum of Collaboration with Yantai Jinao Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd. to advance its Mount Clement Antimony Project. This partnership will focus on metallurgical testwork, flowsheet development, and potential investment and offtake opportunities. The collaboration aims to leverage Yantai Jinao’s expertise in antimony processing and recycling technologies to develop a saleable antimony concentrate and explore investment opportunities. This move is expected to provide Marquee with a capital-light technical pathway while maintaining flexibility to engage with other partners, potentially enhancing its industry positioning and stakeholder value.

More about Marquee Resources Ltd

Marquee Resources Limited is a company focused on the development of mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on antimony projects. The company is working on the Mount Clement Antimony Project in Western Australia, aiming to advance its operations through strategic collaborations.

Average Trading Volume: 6,008,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.15M

