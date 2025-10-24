Marquee Resources Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Marquee Resources Ltd ( (AU:MQR) ) has provided an update.

Marquee Resources Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker MQR, has announced its upcoming annual general meeting for shareholders, which will take place on November 26, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The company has adapted to recent changes in the Corporations Act by providing the notice of the meeting electronically, encouraging shareholders to participate either in person or by proxy. This move towards digital communication reflects a broader industry trend of leveraging technology to streamline shareholder engagement.

More about Marquee Resources Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 6,049,697

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.8M

