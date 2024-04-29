Maronan Metals Reports Major Ore Discoveries

Maronan Metals Ltd (AU:MMA) has released an update.

Maronan Metals Ltd has revealed promising results from their 2022/23 drilling campaign, identifying two substantial ore bodies with a combined resource estimate containing 118 million ounces of silver, 2 million tonnes of lead, 272,000 tonnes of copper, and 0.76 million ounces of gold. A new silver-rich Indicated Resource near the surface and strong metallurgical test results indicate potential for cost-effective extraction and high revenue. The company is working on a revised mining study, with expectations for further developments next quarter.

