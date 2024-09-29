Marmota Strikes Gold at Goolagong Site

Marmota Limited (AU:MEU) has released an update.

Marmota Limited has made a promising gold discovery at Goolagong, with their initial reverse circulation drilling campaign uncovering significant gold deposits in 11 out of 15 holes, showing high gold grades up to 4.4 grams per tonne. The discovery site is conveniently located near the prolific Challenger Gold mine and remains open in all directions, indicating the potential for further untapped resources.

