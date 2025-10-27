Marmota Limited Advances Gawler Gold Project with New Mine Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Marmota Limited ( (AU:MEU) ).

Marmota Limited has commenced work on a Stage 1 mine plan for its Gawler Gold project, starting with the Aurora Tank. The project involves creating a Whittle optimisation input model, pit optimisation, mine design, and mine scheduling, with Orelogy Consulting Pty Ltd engaged to complete the work in approximately eight weeks. This development signifies Marmota’s acceleration in project development, leveraging its 100% ownership of gold deposits to achieve economies of scope and scale, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Marmota Limited

Marmota Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and production. Its primary project is the Gawler Gold project in South Australia, which includes several gold deposits such as the Aurora Tank and Golden Moon JV. The company is known for its advanced gold discoveries and potential for low-cost, low-capex open pit heap leach gold production.

Average Trading Volume: 3,167,950

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$77.77M

