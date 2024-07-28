Marmota Advances Gold Project with New Drilling Program

Marmota Limited (AU:MEU) has released an update.

Marmota Limited has begun a 58-hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at its Aurora Tank gold discovery, aiming to finalize the open-pit design by extending and defining the mineralization zones. The gold project has advanced significantly, with high-grade intersections near the surface and a metallurgical test program over 75% complete, suggesting a low-cost, high-recovery production potential. The gold price doubling since the project’s inception highlights its promising economic outlook.

