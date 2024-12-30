Marlowe plc Executes Share Buyback Programme

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Marlowe ( (GB:MRL) ) has issued an announcement.

Marlowe plc announced the purchase of 25,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its share buyback programme. This move, executed at a volume-weighted average price of 309.60 pence per share, will result in the cancellation of the acquired shares, leaving the company with 82,927,430 ordinary shares in issue. This buyback is expected to impact shareholder calculations regarding their interests in the company under FCA guidelines.

More about Marlowe

Marlowe plc is a leader in business-critical services, focusing on compliance with regulations and insurance requirements in the Fire Safety & Security and Water & Air Hygiene sectors. The company serves around 27,000 customers across various sectors, including SMEs, local authorities, NHS trusts, and FTSE 100 companies, with a national presence across office complexes, high streets, and industrial estates.

YTD Price Performance: 85.69%

Average Trading Volume: 606,271

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £263.8M

Find detailed analytics on MRL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.