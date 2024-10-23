Marlowe PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

Marlowe (GB:MRL) has released an update.

Marlowe PLC, a leader in business-critical services, has successfully repurchased 144,000 of its own shares at an average price of 331.184 pence per share. This buyback is part of its ongoing share buyback program, and the acquired shares will be cancelled. Following this transaction, the company has 86,265,831 shares remaining in issue, impacting shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

