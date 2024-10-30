Marlowe PLC Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Marlowe (GB:MRL) has released an update.

Marlowe PLC, a leader in business-critical services, has purchased 170,372 of its own shares as part of its share buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This action reduces the total number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value. After the cancellation, Marlowe will have 85,806,227 ordinary shares issued, which investors can use for calculating their interests under FCA guidelines.

