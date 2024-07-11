Marlowe Executes Major Share Buyback Plan

Marlowe (GB:MRL) has released an update.

Marlowe plc has recently executed a significant share buyback, acquiring 2,065,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 465.97 pence per share. The acquired shares are set to be cancelled, following which Marlowe will have 93,935,571 shares in issue, a key figure for shareholders to note for disclosure requirements. This move by Marlowe, a leader in business-critical services, reflects a strategic step in managing its capital structure.

