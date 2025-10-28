Marks and Spencer Directors Increase Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Marks and Spencer ( (GB:MKS) ) has issued an update.

Marks and Spencer Group PLC announced that directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities have acquired additional shares in the company through its all-employee Share Incentive Plan. This move, involving key figures such as Operations Director S Berendji and Managing Director of Food A Freudmann, reflects a commitment to align the interests of management with those of shareholders, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:MKS) stock is a Buy with a £397.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Marks and Spencer stock, see the GB:MKS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:MKS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MKS is a Outperform.

Marks and Spencer’s stock score is primarily driven by strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and cash flow management. Technical analysis shows bullish momentum, though overbought indicators suggest caution. The valuation is less favorable due to a high P/E ratio and modest dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:MKS stock, click here.

More about Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer Group PLC is a major British multinational retailer, primarily known for its clothing, home products, and food. The company operates in the retail industry with a focus on high-quality products and has a significant presence in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 7,345,048

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £8.22B

For an in-depth examination of MKS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue