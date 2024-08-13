MarketWise: Leadership Change and Acquisition Talks Fail

An update from MarketWise (MKTW) is now available.

F. Porter Stansberry announced his resignation from a position on August 9, 2024, a move detailed in a public resignation letter. Additionally, negotiations between Stansberry’s company and another entity for a potential full acquisition deal fell through, despite a previous non-binding agreement. The letter also contains forward-looking statements about the company’s ambitions and risks, cautioning investors that these predictions are subject to uncertainties that could impact future outcomes.

