Marketingforce Management Ltd Forecasts Profitable Turnaround in 2025

Marketingforce Management Ltd ( (HK:2556) ) has provided an announcement.

Marketingforce Management Ltd has announced a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the first half of 2025, expecting a net profit between RMB31.8 million and RMB41.0 million, compared to a net loss of RMB820.2 million in the same period last year. This improvement is attributed to the absence of listing expenses, increased demand in the AI market boosting revenue, and enhanced operational efficiency through internal AI tool application, leading to reduced expenses.

More about Marketingforce Management Ltd

Marketingforce Management Ltd operates in the AI and SaaS industry, focusing on providing AI-driven solutions and services. The company has recently listed its shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, which has influenced its financial performance.

Average Trading Volume: 3,144,132

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

