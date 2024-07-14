Maritime Incident Near Mineral Commodities Project

Mineral Commodities Ltd (AU:MRC) has released an update.

Mineral Commodities Ltd has informed shareholders about a maritime incident involving a ship carrying ammonia that ran aground near the Tormin Mineral Sands Project. While the incident has not immediately affected production, rough weather has damaged the facility’s sea water intake, potentially impacting operations and revenues. The company is closely monitoring the situation and assisting in recovery efforts while evaluating the environmental impact on its mining activities.

