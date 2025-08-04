Marico Limited Releases Q1 FY26 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Marico Limited ( (IN:MARICO) ) is now available.

Marico Limited has released its un-audited consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The results, which are available on the company’s website, provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance during this period. This update is crucial for investors and analysts as it reflects Marico’s operational health and strategic positioning in the consumer goods market.

More about Marico Limited

Marico Limited is a prominent player in the consumer goods industry, known for its wide range of products in beauty and wellness, including hair care, skin care, edible oils, and health foods. The company primarily focuses on emerging markets, leveraging its strong brand presence to capture market share in these regions.

Average Trading Volume: 95,824

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 922B INR

