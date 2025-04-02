Marex Group Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results Amid Positive Market Conditions

An update from Marex Group plc ( (MRX) ) is now available.

On April 2, 2025, Marex Group plc reported a strong start to the year with positive momentum and supportive market conditions continuing through the first quarter of 2025. The company announced preliminary Q1 2025 revenues expected to range from $449.3 million to $464.3 million, a significant increase from Q1 2024’s $365.8 million. Adjusted Profit Before Tax is projected to be between $92.3 million and $97.3 million, compared to $67.7 million in the previous year. Marex attributes this growth to robust client activity and successful execution of its diversification strategy, despite lower net interest income due to the interest rate environment. The announcement was made during an Investor Day event held in New York, highlighting Marex’s operational performance and growth strategy.

Marex Group plc is a diversified global financial services platform that provides liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services across energy, commodities, and financial markets. The company offers services in Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging, and Investment Solutions. Marex has a strong presence in major metals, energy, and agricultural products markets, with access to 60 exchanges and a broad client base including commodity producers, traders, banks, and asset managers. Headquartered in London, Marex operates over 40 offices worldwide with more than 2,300 employees.

