Mare Engineering Group S.p.A. Announces Shareholders’ Meeting for Strategic ‘Reverse Take-Over’

Mare Engineering Group SpA ( (IT:MARE) ) has shared an announcement.

Mare Engineering Group S.p.A. has announced an ordinary shareholders’ meeting scheduled for November 7, 2025, with a potential second call on November 10, 2025. The meeting will focus on approving a ‘reverse take-over’ operation, reflecting a strategic move under the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers’ Regulation. Shareholders are required to participate via a designated representative, Computershare S.p.A., and must adhere to specific procedures for proxy submission and voting instructions. This meeting highlights Mare Engineering Group’s strategic initiatives to enhance its market positioning and operational framework.

