Mare Engineering Group Expands Stake in Eles Semiconductor

Mare Engineering Group SpA ( (IT:MARE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mare Engineering Group S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 100,000 ordinary shares of Eles Semiconductor Equipment S.p.A., representing approximately 0.5674% of Eles’ share capital. This acquisition is part of a voluntary partial public purchase and exchange offer, which aims to strengthen Mare Group’s position in the semiconductor equipment industry. Following this transaction, Mare Group now holds a total of 150,000 ordinary shares of Eles, equating to about 0.8511% of Eles’ share capital. This strategic move is expected to enhance Mare Group’s influence and operational footprint in the market.

Founded in 2001, Mare Engineering Group S.p.A. is an engineering company listed on Euronext Growth Milan. It operates in the innovation sector through proprietary technology platforms, serving over 2,000 clients with a team of more than 500 people across 25 offices in five countries. The company is known for its significant investments in research and development and has made 16 acquisitions since 2019 to enhance its product portfolio and market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 36,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €69.84M

