Marathon Oil Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Marathon Oil Corporation is set for a leadership transition as Executive Vice President and CFO Dane E. Whitehead announces his retirement effective July 1, 2024, after over 7 years of service. Rob L. White, with 30+ years at Marathon Oil, will take over as the new CFO on May 1, 2024. Additionally, Zach Dailey, with 17+ years in the oil & gas industry, has been appointed as the new Vice President, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer, replacing White. Both White and Dailey will receive increased compensation packages reflective of their new positions.

