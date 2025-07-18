Marathon Asset Management Becomes Substantial Holder in IPH Ltd.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IPH Ltd. ( (AU:IPH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

IPH Ltd. has announced that Marathon Asset Management Limited has become a substantial holder in the company. This development signifies a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure, with Marathon Asset Management Limited acquiring a significant voting power of 5.35% through the acquisition of 13,935,295 ordinary shares. This could potentially impact IPH Ltd.’s strategic decisions and influence its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IPH) stock is a Buy with a A$7.11 price target.

More about IPH Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,067,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.3B



