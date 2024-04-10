Maquia Capital Acquisition Outlines Merger Details with Immersed Inc.

Maquia Capital Acquisition (MAQC) just unveiled an announcement.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation has updated investors with a presentation outlining the financial details of its impending business combination with Immersed Inc., initially announced on August 8, 2023. The comprehensive investor document is available ahead of the upcoming stockholder meetings where votes on the business merger will be cast. While not yet legally filed, this presentation provides essential information to Maquia’s and Immersed’s stockholders. The companies urge their stockholders to review the proxy statement/prospectus for insights into the merger’s implications and to understand the potential growth opportunities and risks associated with the transaction, which aim to transform the companies’ market positions and financial futures.

Learn more about MAQC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.