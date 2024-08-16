Maoye International Posts Mixed Mid-Year Results

Maoye International Holdings (DE:5MIA) has released an update.

Maoye International Holdings Limited reported a mixed performance in their interim results for the first half of 2024, with a notable 20.3% increase in net profit despite a 13.4% decrease in total sales proceeds compared to the previous year. Their total operating income saw a 7.1% increase, and the rental income grew by 14.1%. However, the company has decided not to pay an interim dividend for the period.

