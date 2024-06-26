Maoyan Entertainment AGM Poll Results Show Strong Shareholder Support

Maoyan Entertainment (HK:1896) has released an update.

Maoyan Entertainment announced the poll results of its Annual General Meeting held on June 26, 2024, with key resolutions passed overwhelmingly in favor, including the adoption of financial statements and the re-election of directors. Votes exceeded 98% for most items, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s governance and auditor appointments. A mandate was also granted to the board to manage share issues up to 20% of the issued share capital.

