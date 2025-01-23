Mao Geping Cosmetics Embraces Paperless Corporate Communications

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from Mao Geping Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1318) ).

Mao Geping Cosmetics Co., Ltd. has adopted a paperless approach for the dissemination of corporate communications, following the expansion of the paperless listing regime on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This move aims to streamline the process by making documents such as financial reports and meeting notices available electronically on their website and the HKEXnews portal, impacting how stakeholders receive company information.

More about Mao Geping Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H

Mao Geping Cosmetics Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the cosmetics industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and engages in providing various corporate communications for its securities holders.

YTD Price Performance: 15.79%

Average Trading Volume: 5,070,364

Find detailed analytics on 1318 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.