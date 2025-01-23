Mao Geping Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Adopts Electronic Dissemination for Corporate Communications

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Mao Geping Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1318) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mao Geping Cosmetics Co., Ltd. has transitioned to electronic dissemination of corporate communications in accordance with the paperless listing regime that took effect on December 31, 2023. This change means that documents such as the annual report, interim report, and notices of meetings will now be available online, requiring stakeholders to actively check the company’s website or the HKEXnews website for updates, thereby reducing the reliance on printed materials.

More about Mao Geping Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Class H

Mao Geping Cosmetics Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the cosmetics industry. The company is focused on producing and distributing cosmetic products and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1318.

YTD Price Performance: 15.79%

Average Trading Volume: 5,070,364

