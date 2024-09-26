Many Peaks Gold Ltd. Stakeholder Voting Power Diluted

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. (AU:MPK) has released an update.

Turaco Gold Limited (TCG) has experienced a dilution in their stake in Many Peaks Minerals Limited (MPK) due to a share placement, with their voting power reducing from 8.72% to 6.14%. Despite owning the same number of shares, the change occurred on August 21, 2024, and the shift in voting power reflects the impact of additional shares being issued by the company. This adjustment could influence TCG’s sway in company decisions and is of interest to shareholders and market watchers alike.

