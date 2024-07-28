Many Peaks Gold Ltd Expands West African Ventures

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. (AU:MPK) has released an update.

Many Peaks Gold Ltd. has significantly expanded its gold exploration footprint, completing two transactions to acquire four gold projects in Côte d’Ivoire, covering 1,919km2 of land. The company has initiated exploration on the newly acquired Odienne and Baga projects and expects to report drilling results soon. With a strong financial position, including $5.6 million in cash and additional funding commitments, Many Peaks is poised for growth in West Africa’s burgeoning gold sector.

