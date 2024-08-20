Many Idea Cloud Holdings Prepares for Key Board Meeting

Many Idea Cloud Holdings Limited (HK:6696) has released an update.

Many Idea Cloud Holdings Limited has announced a Board meeting scheduled for August 30, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve the interim results for the first half of the year as well as to consider the declaration of an interim dividend. The meeting’s outcomes are eagerly awaited by shareholders and market watchers alike, as they could influence the company’s stock performance.

