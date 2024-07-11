Manx Financial Announces New Share Issuance

Manx Financial (GB:MFX) has released an update.

Manx Financial Group PLC has announced the issuance of 1,920,000 new ordinary shares at no cost, following the exercise of Restricted Stock Stock Units by key management personnel, including Directors Douglas Grant and James Smeed, and PDMR Haseeb Qureshi. These shares are expected to commence trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange on 17 July 2024. The company’s total issued share capital will increase to 119,475,757 ordinary shares with voting rights post-admission.

