Manuka Resources Prepares Mt Boppy Mine Production

Manuka Resources Ltd has announced an $8 million capital raise to support the production restart at the Mt Boppy Gold Mine, with shareholder approval received for additional share and option issuances to Claymore Capital Pty Limited. The company has also extended their existing TransAsia debt facility to January 2025, aligning this with the extended timeframe for satisfying the conditions precedent set by Claymore. Manuka Resources is actively working on enhancing the Mt Boppy Mine’s economics and value, as well as considering the recommencement of operations at the Wonawinta Silver Mine amidst a favorable silver market.

