Manuka Resources Extends Debt Facility and Eyes Growth

Manuka Resources Ltd has extended its debt facility with TransAsia Private Capital to May 2025, allowing time for refinancing and aligning with production restart plans. The company is preparing to submit an application for its Taranaki project under New Zealand’s new Fast Track approvals process, highlighting the project’s significant vanadium and titanium resources. Manuka is also considering recommencing operations at the Wonawinta Silver Mine, leveraging the strengthening silver market.

