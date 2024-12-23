Manuka Resources Announces New Security Issue Plan

Manuka Resources Ltd (AU:MKR) has released an update.

Manuka Resources Ltd. has announced plans to issue 25 million unlisted options, set to expire on May 31, 2026, with an exercise price of $0.06 per option. This move is part of a strategic placement aimed at enhancing the company’s financial flexibility. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity as the company navigates forward in the competitive mining sector.

