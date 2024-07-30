Mantle Minerals Strikes Gold at Mt Berghaus

Caeneus Minerals Limited (AU:MTL) has released an update.

Mantle Minerals Limited has announced promising results from its initial drilling at Mt Berghaus, with a key gold intersection of 12 meters grading 1.37 g/t Au, including a higher-grade segment of 4 meters at 3.57 g/t Au. The drill campaign uncovered an 800-meter strike length of gold mineralization across six holes, indicating a strong potential for primary gold deposits akin to those found at the nearby Hemi deposit. The company is poised to expedite follow-up drilling in August 2024 to further explore the extent of the mineralization.

For further insights into AU:MTL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.